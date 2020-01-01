VPC Specialty Lending Investments (LON:VSL) Trading Down 16.6%

Shares of VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL) were down 16.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 77.85 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 78.20 ($1.03), approximately 210,744 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 267,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.75 ($1.23).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.78, a quick ratio of 60.98 and a current ratio of 60.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 75.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 75.21.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. VPC Specialty Lending Investments’s payout ratio is 1.10%.

In other VPC Specialty Lending Investments news, insider Richard Levy bought 65,761 shares of VPC Specialty Lending Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 76 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £49,978.36 ($65,743.70).

About VPC Specialty Lending Investments (LON:VSL)

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc specializes in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms.

