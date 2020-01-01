VIDY (VIDY) Price Down 4% Over Last Week

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. In the last week, VIDY has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. VIDY has a total market cap of $6.98 million and approximately $968,484.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDY token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including MXC, Gate.io, Bithumb Global and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VIDY alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $436.89 or 0.06055440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029872 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036250 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001905 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001220 BTC.

VIDY Token Profile

VIDY (VIDY) is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,933,357,047 tokens. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com

VIDY Token Trading

VIDY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Hotbit, MXC and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.