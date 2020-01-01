Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.69

Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.69 and traded as high as $0.86. Vermillion shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 186,436 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69.
Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter. Vermillion had a negative return on equity of 163.08% and a negative net margin of 353.32%.
About Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML)
Vermillion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women primarily in the United States. The company's diagnostic tests include OVA1, a blood test for the pre-surgical identification of women who are at high risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor; and Overa, a multivariate index assay second generation test to determine the malignancy of ovarian cancer in women.
