Verge Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Crex24, CoinExchange and Bitfinex. Verge has a total market cap of $55.90 million and $1.10 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verge has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00576259 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011312 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000916 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010678 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000278 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000452 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,132,025,959 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Gate.io, Bitbns, Graviex, YoBit, Coindeal, Huobi, HitBTC, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Stocks.Exchange, Upbit, TradeOgre, Bitfinex, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Binance, Sistemkoin and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

