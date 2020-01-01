Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 715,106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 493% from the previous session’s volume of 120,632 shares.The stock last traded at $1.55 and had previously closed at $1.39.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Verb Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 187.31% and a negative return on equity of 169.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERB. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verb Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $554,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verb Technology during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verb Technology during the second quarter worth $37,000. 6.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB)

Verb Technology Company, Inc provides cloud-based business software products under the Tagg brand name. The company's flagship product is TaggCRM, a customer relationship management application that allows its users to create, distribute, and post interactive videos that contain on-screen clickable Taggs, which are interactive icons, buttons, and other on-screen elements that when clicked allow their prospects and customers to respond to its users' call to action in real-time, in the video, while the video is playing, without leaving or stopping the video.

