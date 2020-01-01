VE RESOURC/ETF Plans Interim Dividend of $0.63 (ASX:MVR)

VE RESOURC/ETF (ASX:MVR) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

MVR stock traded down A$0.16 ($0.11) during trading on Wednesday, reaching A$30.65 ($21.74). The company had a trading volume of 1,254 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$30.04 and its 200 day moving average price is A$29.30.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for VE RESOURC/ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VE RESOURC/ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.