VanEck Vectors Egypt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:EGPT) Stock Price Up 0.8%

VanEck Vectors Egypt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:EGPT)’s stock price rose 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.18 and last traded at $28.97, approximately 23,738 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 18,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.84.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Egypt Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Egypt Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.