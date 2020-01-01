USDX Price Up 44.9% Over Last 7 Days (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last week, USDX has traded up 44.9% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00004061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a total market cap of $224,201.00 and $4,864.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDX alerts:

999 (999) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00031784 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000725 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 299.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005520 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003890 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000697 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 765,045 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash.

USDX Coin Trading

USDX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.