Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.87

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.87 and last traded at $24.84, with a volume of 9037 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.42.

UBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

The stock has a market cap of $975.23 million, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

In related news, Director Catherine U. Biddle bought 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Hayes sold 5,252 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $123,369.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 13,259 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 33.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the second quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

