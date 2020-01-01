Universal Biosensors (ASX:UBI) Trading Up 2.7%

Universal Biosensors, Inc. (ASX:UBI) shares were up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$0.19 ($0.13) and last traded at A$0.19 ($0.13), approximately 104,719 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 66,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.19 ($0.13).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.21. The company has a market cap of $33.73 million and a P/E ratio of -4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.01, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.97.

About Universal Biosensors (ASX:UBI)

Universal Biosensors, Inc, through its subsidiary, Universal Biosensors Pty Ltd, operates as a medical diagnostics company in Australia. It focuses on the research, development, and manufacture of in vitro diagnostic test devices for consumer and professional point-of-care use. The company uses electrochemical cell technology platform to develop point-of-care testing systems for various markets.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Biosensors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Biosensors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.