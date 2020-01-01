United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 898.50 ($11.82).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UU shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on United Utilities Group from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 868 ($11.42) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. HSBC cut United Utilities Group to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 760 ($10.00) in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays raised United Utilities Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 960 ($12.63) in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut United Utilities Group to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 850 ($11.18) in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

In related news, insider Russ Houlden sold 5,000 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 867 ($11.40), for a total transaction of £43,350 ($57,024.47).

Shares of LON UU traded down GBX 17.60 ($0.23) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 943.40 ($12.41). The stock had a trading volume of 916,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,000. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 894.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 829.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.83. United Utilities Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 713 ($9.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 957 ($12.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.93%.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

