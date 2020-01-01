Unify Price Tops $0.0046 on Exchanges (UNIFY)

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Unify coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and YoBit. Unify has a total market capitalization of $83,901.00 and $2,833.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unify has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00578702 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011358 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010599 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000279 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000224 BTC.

About Unify

Unify (CRYPTO:UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unify’s official website is www.unify.today . The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Unify

Unify can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

