Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) will report sales of $1.47 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.48 billion. Under Armour posted sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year sales of $5.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Under Armour.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UAA shares. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.22.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 171,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Under Armour by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Under Armour by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Under Armour by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. 39.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UAA traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $21.60. 3,156,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,731,970. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 80.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.27. Under Armour has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $27.72.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Under Armour (UAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.