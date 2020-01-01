Ubex Price Up 15.8% Over Last 7 Days (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Ubex token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $963,323.00 and $421,940.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ubex has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038277 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $434.45 or 0.06013395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013885 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029887 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036240 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001904 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Ubex Token Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,106,743,729 tokens. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, YoBit, BitMart, Bilaxy, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LBank, IDEX, Fatbtc, Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

