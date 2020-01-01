Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $63.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.86% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BB&T is one of the largest financial services holding companies in the U.S. with $220.3 billion in assets and market capitalization of $37.0 billion as of September 30, 2017. Building on a long tradition of excellence in community banking, BB&T offers a wide range of financial services including retail and commercial banking, investments, insurance, wealth management, asset management, mortgage, corporate banking, capital markets and specialized lending. Based in Winston-Salem, N.C., BB&T operates over 2,100 financial centers in 15 states and Washington, D.C. A Fortune 500 company, BB&T is consistently recognized for outstanding client service by Greenwich Associates for small business and middle market banking. “

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.07.

Shares of TFC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.32. 4,050,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,074,754. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.62. The company has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $42.64 and a 1 year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $232,461.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,350.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 16,903.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,602,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,988,000 after buying an additional 3,581,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Truist Financial by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,849,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,077,000 after buying an additional 1,203,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,197,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,006,637,000 after buying an additional 1,125,819 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 76.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,875,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,146,000 after buying an additional 813,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,799,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,590,386,000 after buying an additional 790,879 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Truist Financial (TFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.