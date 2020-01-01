TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Brokerages expect TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) to announce $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s earnings. TRI Pointe Group reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TRI Pointe Group.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $746.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.49 million. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on TRI Pointe Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TRI Pointe Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of TPH stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.58. 1,098,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,537. TRI Pointe Group has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $16.33. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 263,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 966,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,538 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,139,000.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

