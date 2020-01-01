TransferCoin (TX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $199.00

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One TransferCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Livecoin. TransferCoin has a total market cap of $30,292.00 and approximately $199.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TransferCoin

TransferCoin (CRYPTO:TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,207,199 coins. The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io . The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev . TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin Coin Trading

TransferCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

