Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.99

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.99 and traded as high as $15.41. Tourmaline Oil shares last traded at $15.24, with a volume of 634,003 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.03.

The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$462.28 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil Corp will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.68%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,549,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$121,422,788.30. Over the last three months, insiders bought 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $513,580.

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

