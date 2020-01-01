TouchCon Hits Market Capitalization of $1.87 Million (TOC)

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. TouchCon has a total market cap of $1.87 million and $21,743.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TouchCon has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TouchCon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006935 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00052463 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00339835 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013845 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003485 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00015691 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010016 BTC.

About TouchCon

TouchCon (CRYPTO:TOC) is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 757,845,348 coins and its circulating supply is 233,158,570 coins. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo . TouchCon’s official message board is medium.com/@touchconinfo . TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org

TouchCon Coin Trading

TouchCon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TouchCon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TouchCon using one of the exchanges listed above.

