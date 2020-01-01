TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

TSU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a $18.00 target price on TIM Participacoes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on TIM Participacoes from $37.33 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TIM Participacoes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

NYSE TSU traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.11. 419,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,328. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TIM Participacoes has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $19.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.94.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. TIM Participacoes had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 19.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TIM Participacoes will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSU. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 888.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,817,793 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,212,000 after buying an additional 1,633,949 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 363.5% in the third quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,311,816 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,796 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 10.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,045,270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 279,753 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 35.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,002,734 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after purchasing an additional 263,017 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 77.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,334 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 226,693 shares during the period. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TIM Participacoes

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

