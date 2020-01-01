Tidex Token (TDX) Reaches Market Cap of $2.17 Million

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. In the last week, Tidex Token has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tidex Token has a total market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $265.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidex Token token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00003163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013842 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00191379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.11 or 0.01373511 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024858 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00120975 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token’s genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange

Tidex Token Token Trading

Tidex Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

