Tezos (XTZ) Price Down 3.6% This Week

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Tezos coin can now be bought for $1.37 or 0.00018903 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tezos has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $949.72 million and approximately $36.23 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003737 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 694,191,974 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Tezos Coin Trading

Tezos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

