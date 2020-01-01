Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Receives $61.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.38.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In other news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 14,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $876,044.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. Insiders have sold a total of 46,234 shares of company stock worth $2,922,166 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE TER traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.19. 1,110,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,240,981. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $29.58 and a 12-month high of $69.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $582.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Teradyne will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.