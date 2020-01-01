TERA Price Down 14.5% Over Last 7 Days (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. During the last seven days, TERA has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TERA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges including CHAOEX and BigONE. TERA has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and $358,319.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00189777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.83 or 0.01366639 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025225 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00123541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation . TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org

TERA Coin Trading

TERA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TERA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

