TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

TLC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.92.

Shares of TLC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871. The company has a market cap of $174.51 million and a PE ratio of -11.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.59 million. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S had a negative return on equity of 147.24% and a negative net margin of 390.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) by 564.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,915 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.29% of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S Company Profile

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX targeted delivery technology enables prolonged PK profiles and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs at the desired site.

