Switcheo 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,085.00 (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Switcheo token can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Switcheo Network. Switcheo has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $1,085.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Switcheo has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00189975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.67 or 0.01364847 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00123506 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Switcheo Profile

Switcheo was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,694,673 tokens. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo . The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network

Switcheo Token Trading

Switcheo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switcheo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

