Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.46

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.46 and traded as high as $53.02. Swisscom shares last traded at $52.86, with a volume of 1,277 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCMWY. ValuEngine raised shares of Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Swisscom AG will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

