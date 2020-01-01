Swipe Price Tops $1.31 (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Swipe has a total market cap of $52.84 million and approximately $13.52 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar. One Swipe token can currently be bought for $1.31 or 0.00018073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00191403 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.79 or 0.01367461 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000606 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024778 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00120831 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swipe Token Profile

Swipe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,471,822 tokens. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token

Swipe Token Trading

Swipe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

