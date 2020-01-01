Svenska Cellulosa SCA (STO:SCA-A) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $102.92

Svenska Cellulosa SCA AB (STO:SCA-A) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.92 and traded as low as $99.40. Svenska Cellulosa SCA shares last traded at $99.90, with a volume of 8,641 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of SEK 102.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of SEK 94.88.

About Svenska Cellulosa SCA (STO:SCA-A)

Svenska Cellulosa SCA AB is a Sweden-based forest products company that develops solid-wood products, pulp, kraftliner, publication papers and renewable energy. The Company consists of five business units: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Paper, Renewable Energy, and supporting unit Sourcing & Logistics. The Forest unit comprises management of over two million hectares forestland, which is used for timber production.

