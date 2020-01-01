Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Shares Up 10%

Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) shares shot up 10% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.32 and last traded at $3.31, 854,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 109% from the average session volume of 408,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMLP. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Summit Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Summit Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $269.76 million, a PE ratio of 55.17 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $100.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.74 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Summit Midstream Partners LP will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 61.9% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $97,000. 29.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SMLP)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

