StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON) Trading Up 5.1%

StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON)’s share price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.45, approximately 326,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 349% from the average daily volume of 72,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40.

StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $73.15 million during the quarter. StoneMor Partners had a negative net margin of 38.27% and a negative return on equity of 3,024.29%.

In related news, major shareholder Value Equity Holdings Oaktree sold 56,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total transaction of $61,252.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Axar Capital Management L.P. bought 3,925,660 shares of StoneMor Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,925,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in StoneMor Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $608,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in StoneMor Partners by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,052,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after buying an additional 14,266 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in StoneMor Partners by 12.5% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 901,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in StoneMor Partners by 33.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 215,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 54,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

About StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON)

StoneMor Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The company's cemetery products and services include interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum crypts, cremation niches, and perpetual care rights; merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers and grave marker bases, and memorials; and installation services for burial vaults, caskets, and other cemetery merchandise, as well as others.

