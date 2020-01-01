Startcoin Reaches Market Cap of $107,118.00 (START)

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last seven days, Startcoin has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. One Startcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittylicious and YoBit. Startcoin has a total market cap of $107,118.00 and approximately $36.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Startcoin alerts:

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013278 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 133.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Startcoin Profile

START is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Startcoin is startcoin.org

Buying and Selling Startcoin

Startcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Startcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Startcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Startcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Startcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Startcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.