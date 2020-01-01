Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) traded up 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77, 394,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 462,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.89.

Get Spirit MTA REIT alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Spirit MTA REIT by 4,384.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 710,256 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit MTA REIT by 158.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 223,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 137,144 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit MTA REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,672,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit MTA REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit MTA REIT by 1,093.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 22,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE: SMTA) is a net-lease REIT headquartered in Dallas, Texas. SMTA owns one of the largest, most diversified and seasoned commercial real estate backed master funding vehicles. SMTA is managed by Spirit Realty, L.P., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Spirit (NYSE: SRC), one of the largest publicly traded triple net-lease REITs.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit MTA REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit MTA REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.