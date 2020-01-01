SPECTRALCAST IN/SH NEW (OTCMKTS:SPEC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of SPECTRALCAST IN/SH NEW (OTCMKTS:SPEC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.07. SPECTRALCAST IN/SH NEW shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 266 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06.

About SPECTRALCAST IN/SH NEW (OTCMKTS:SPEC)

There is no company description available for Spectralcast Inc

