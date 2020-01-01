Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.89.

SCCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Southern Copper from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Itau Unibanco downgraded Southern Copper to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

NYSE:SCCO traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $42.48. The stock had a trading volume of 530,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,628. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.14. Southern Copper has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $43.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 21.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 12,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $473,114.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Southern Copper by 46.5% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 100.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 148,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

