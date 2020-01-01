SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Up 6.3%

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) shot up 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.88 and last traded at $8.74, 5,493,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 6,031,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SDC. Bank of America began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.90.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $180.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.30 million. SmileDirectClub’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 12,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,806,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,410,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,470,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,326,000. Institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

