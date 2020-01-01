Smartpay (ASX:SMP) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Smartpay Holdings Ltd (ASX:SMP)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.53 ($0.38) and last traded at A$0.54 ($0.38), approximately 107,146 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.54 ($0.38).

The stock has a market cap of $91.89 million and a P/E ratio of 76.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.73.

About Smartpay (ASX:SMP)

Smartpay Holdings Limited designs, develops, and implements electronic fund transfer at point of sale (EFTPOS) solutions for retail, business payment, and transactional processing requirements. The company serves 25,000 merchants with approximately 35,000 EFTPOS terminals in New Zealand and Australia.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Smartpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.