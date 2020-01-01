SmartCash (SMART) Hits One Day Volume of $14,762.00

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. In the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $14,762.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Braziliex, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,215.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.22 or 0.01804990 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.24 or 0.02858517 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00579684 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011313 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00626001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00062760 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024111 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00383666 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, CoinBene, Braziliex, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

