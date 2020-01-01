SingularityNET (AGI) Price Down 3% Over Last Week

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 31st. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, Liqui, Ethfinex and Kucoin. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 3% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $9.25 million and $129,328.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00191396 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.03 or 0.01370704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000614 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024791 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00120832 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET launched on December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Liqui, Ethfinex, IDEX, DragonEX, Kucoin and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

