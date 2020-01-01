Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Simpson Manufacturing Company Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products and software solutions, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SSD. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

SSD stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.23. 204,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,272. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Simpson Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $52.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.94.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

