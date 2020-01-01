Silverway Trading Down 37.7% Over Last 7 Days (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Silverway has a market cap of $40.41 million and approximately $29,780.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Silverway token can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00005577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit, CoinLim and BitMart. In the last week, Silverway has traded 37.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,241.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.52 or 0.02852520 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003885 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001703 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00546097 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006213 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002470 BTC.

About Silverway

Silverway (SLV) is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Silverway is silverway.io . Silverway’s official message board is medium.com/silverwayplatform . Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Silverway Token Trading

Silverway can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinLim, Coinsbit and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silverway should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

