Shift Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last seven days, Shift has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Shift has a market cap of $845,239.00 and approximately $181.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shift coin can currently be bought for $0.0619 or 0.00000856 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, IDAX and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Profile

Shift (CRYPTO:SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,649,143 coins. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Shift is www.shiftnrg.org

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDAX, Livecoin and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

