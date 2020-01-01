Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $870.87

Shaftesbury plc (LON:SHB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $870.87 and traded as high as $948.00. Shaftesbury shares last traded at $945.00, with a volume of 75,675 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHB. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays downgraded Shaftesbury to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 740 ($9.73) in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Shaftesbury to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Shaftesbury from GBX 735 ($9.67) to GBX 885 ($11.64) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital decreased their target price on Shaftesbury from GBX 1,025 ($13.48) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Shaftesbury has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 870.75 ($11.45).

Get Shaftesbury alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 931.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 870.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. This is an increase from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $8.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Shaftesbury’s payout ratio is 2.12%.

Shaftesbury Company Profile (LON:SHB)

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.