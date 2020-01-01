Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 154.43 ($2.03).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Serco Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Serco Group from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 146 ($1.92) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

LON:SRP traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 161.90 ($2.13). 257,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,690,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 156.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 148.35. Serco Group has a one year low of GBX 94.20 ($1.24) and a one year high of GBX 165.40 ($2.18). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

