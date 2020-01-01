Sentivate Market Cap Hits $1.63 Million (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and $130,324.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sentivate has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One Sentivate token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00038173 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $434.06 or 0.06035644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029811 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036432 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001910 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Sentivate Token Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,264,842,366 tokens. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

