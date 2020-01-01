Sentient Coin (SEN) Tops One Day Volume of $24,986.00

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last week, Sentient Coin has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. One Sentient Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex. Sentient Coin has a total market capitalization of $742,061.00 and $24,986.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sentient Coin Profile

Sentient Coin (CRYPTO:SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,760,049,929 coins and its circulating supply is 1,350,049,930 coins. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentient Coin is consensus.ai.

Buying and Selling Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentient Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

