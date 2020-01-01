Sentient Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $691,431.00 (SEN)

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Sentient Coin has a market capitalization of $691,431.00 and approximately $22,557.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentient Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX. During the last week, Sentient Coin has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00061041 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00039738 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00581129 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00235006 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00086073 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001801 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Sentient Coin Profile

Sentient Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,760,158,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,350,158,820 coins. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentient Coin’s official website is consensus.ai.

Sentient Coin Coin Trading

Sentient Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentient Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentient Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

