Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on WTTR shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Select Energy Services from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered Select Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Select Energy Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Select Energy Services by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,244,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,283,000 after purchasing an additional 605,650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,713,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,499,000 after buying an additional 198,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,342,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,627,000 after buying an additional 56,895 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 756,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,786,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 4,711.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 649,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after buying an additional 636,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.28. The stock had a trading volume of 190,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,674. Select Energy Services has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $985.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Select Energy Services will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.