Seacor (NYSE:CKH) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SEACOR Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company principally focused on domestic and international transportation, logistics, and risk management consultancy. SEACOR provides its customers with highly responsive services focused on innovative technology, modern efficient equipment, and dedicated, highly trained professionals. As the parent company of a global, diversified family of companies, SEACOR has the ability to utilize its subsidiaries’ assets to provide customers with the highest level of service within the industries in which it operates. SEACOR also maintains strategic joint venture arrangements in various geographic locations around the world, enhancing its existing business lines while satisfying specific customer requirements with resources such as logistical support, assets, and personnel. SEACOR engages in the operation of a fleet of offshore vessels in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, West Africa, Asia, Latin America and other regions. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of NYSE:CKH traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.15. 83,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.45. The company has a market cap of $866.50 million, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.80. Seacor has a 12 month low of $36.07 and a 12 month high of $51.42.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). Seacor had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $200.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.84 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Seacor will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Seacor during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Seacor by 325.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Seacor during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seacor during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Seacor during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

