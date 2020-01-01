Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. TheStreet downgraded Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,616,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,161,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.30. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.46%.

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $792,741.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,155.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $167,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $681,601.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,735 shares of company stock worth $3,762,614. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.6% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 259,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,699,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,528,000 after purchasing an additional 66,946 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 165.6% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 20,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 17.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

